Panel okays deployment of women in all but one task of Excise Dept

Alappuzha: The commission tasked with studying the problems of women officers in the excise department has recommended that women civil excise officers can be deployed for all duties, except the pilot duty.

The commission has reported that women officers have been efficiently handling the duties assigned to them, and hence they can be deployed for more duties. The state excise academy director has submitted the guidelines, prepared based on the recommendations in the report.

Other recommendations

Only women officers should be assigned for arresting women criminals and for frisking. Women should not be assigned for inter-state pilot duty for the time-being. This was recommended while taking into account that they would have to travel long distances with unfamiliar drivers. They may be deployed for all other duties, including driver duty.

The opinions of the joint excise commissioners and deputy excise commissioners have been sought regarding the implementation of the recommendations submitted by the Excise Academy director. They have to submit their viewpoints on Tuesday and subsequently, a final decision would be taken.

Women have been inducted into the Excise force since 2014. Women are mainly deployed only in range offices, special squad offices, and Janamaitri excise squad. In other offices, the services of the women officers are still largely underutilised.