Adoor family alleges foul play as son goes missing at sea, blames colleague

Mumbai: A Keralite from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district has gone missing at sea off the coast of Mumbai.



The missing man, Enos Varghese, who is an electrical engineer, reportedly jumped overboard from the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) offshore platform at Bombay High Field.

His family has alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police, demanding a probe into the role of a colleague in his disappearance.

Enos went missing last Friday. His colleague Karan, a Gujarat native, claimed he jumped into the sea from the offshore installation facility. But his father claimed Enos had sent messages to his friends that Karan was a habitual offender and that he would also kill him.

Enos, a resident of Olikkal Grace Villa, Pazhakulam, Adoor, was an electrical engineer with System Protection, that was executing the contract works of the ONGC.

The company informed his family that Enos went missing at sea on Friday night. The young engineer was working with the Gujarat-based company for the last one year. He was deployed at the ONGC offshore oil platform, Bombay High Field, 160 km away from the Mumbai coast, only three weeks back.