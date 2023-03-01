Two doctors of Chavakkad Taluk Hospital caught taking bribe for surgery

Thrissur: Two doctors were caught taking bribes for performing surgery at the Taluk Hospital at Chavakkad in the district on Wednesday.

Gynaecologist Dr Pradeep Varghese Koshy and Anaesthetist Dr Veena Varghese were caught red-handed by a Vigilance team from Thrissur.

The action was based on a complaint given by Chavakkad-native Ashiq from whom the doctors had allegedly demanded a bribe for his wife's surgery.

The Vigilance provided currency notes laced with a chemical that is usually used to trap officials taking bribes.

(Often, a white-coloured chemical compound called Phenolphthalein is applied on the currency notes by Vigilance sleuths. The chemical leaves traces on the recipient, which is revealed in the form of a colour change when washed with another chemical solution)

Two teams of Vigilance stepped in soon after the bribe was taken. The doctors, Manorama News said, have claimed that the money was forced into their hands.