EP Jayarajan resort row: I-T dept raids Vaidekam over complaints of money laundering

Kannur: The TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) team of the Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted an inspection at Vaidekam Ayurveda Resort in Morazha Village, in which CPM veteran and LDF convener E P Jayarajan allegedly has financial dealings and his wife Indira and son Jaison are shareholders.

The unprecedented raid comes after the department received a complaint of money laundering in connection with the resort.

A team from Kochi reached the property in Kannur and conducted the inspection.

Dimissing it as a 'usual procedure,' Jayarajan told Manorama News that I-T department was carrying out a check regarding TDS.

Jayarajan's alleged involvement came to light during a CPM state committee meeting in December 2022, when senior leader P Jayarajan targeted the former by levelling accusations with regard to fundraising and utilisation behind the “illegal” construction of the Ayurvedic resort, in which his wife Indira and son Jaison were shareholders.

However, refuting the allegations, Jayarajan said he had no financial dealings with the resort in Morazha and that the entire controversy was a creation of the media.