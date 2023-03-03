Two young men arrested for abducting girl in Kottayam town

Kottayam: Two young men who abducted a girl in a car for spurning a love entreaty have been taken into custody. The incident took place on Thursday noon near the rear gate of the CMS College.

The arrested were identified as N S Ananthu (19) of Nettamplackal House, Kanam, Vazhoor, and Praveen Kumar (19) of Satheesh Bhavan, Pallikkunnu, Peerumed.

Ananthu is a relative of the friend of the girl. As the girl, 18, rejected Ananthu's romantic overtures, the duo planned to put pressure on her into accepting the proposal, police said.

The girl is a Computer course student at an institution in Kottayam town.

The girl was abducted as she was walking back home from class. Praveen drove the car and Ananthu, who was sitting in the back seat, opened the doors of the vehicle and dragged the girl into it. He then tied the girl’s hands with a rope. Hearing the screams of the girl, local people rushed and noted down the number of the car and informed the kin of the girl residing near, and also the police station.

The cops soon started vehicle inspection. Chasing the phone number provided by the girl’s friend, the police nabbed the culprits from Poonthrakkavu at Aymanam. Later, the girl was allowed to go with her parents.