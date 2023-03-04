Kozhikode doctor assaulted over alleged delay in woman's postnatal care

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2023 11:43 PM IST
Dr PK Ashokan gives his statement to the police. The hospital counter that was smashed. Photos: Screengrab from Manorama News

Kozhikode: A doctor was assaulted by bystanders of a patient alleging delay in her postnatal treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday.

Cardiologist PK Ashokan suffered bruises on his face in the assault. The glass shield of a counter at the hospital was smashed by the attackers.

A young woman's baby had died on delivery at the hospital a week ago. She was admitted to the same hospital for postnatal treatment.

The bystanders and relatives of the woman alleged delay in adequate treatment. Dr Ashokan is the husband of Dr Anitha, who treated the patient.

According to Manorama News, the bystanders claimed that they did not know Ashokan was a doctor at the hospital. They said he confronted them while they were arguing with nurses over a delay in treatment and he was injured in a scuffle that followed.

