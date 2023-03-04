Neyyattinkara man arrested for slapping, hurling abuses at saleswomen who asked for leave

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2023 07:05 PM IST
The accused, Devadas. Photo: Manorama

A man from Neyyattinkara was arrested Saturday for assaulting his woman employees who demanded leave and their pending salaries.

A video of Devadas, an owner of a company selling household items, slapping one of the women and hurling cuss-words has gone viral.

The arrest was based on the complaint of Nandhana and Saritha, natives of Wayanad.

The women made door-to-door sales locally, but were not paid for at least a month. Their request for a leave was allegedly turned down.

The women also asked to be relieved if their demands could not be met, which angered the accused.

According to the complaint, Devadas summoned them to a room on the pretext of discussing their problems and assaulted them.

