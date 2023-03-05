Kozhikode doctor assault: Veena George warns of strict action against those attacking health professionals

Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday condemned the recent attack on a doctor at a private hospital here and said that stringent action will be taken against offenders in such cases.

"Strict action will be taken against those who attack health professionals. Such assaults will not be tolerated," she said.

The doctor was assaulted by bystanders of a patient alleging delay in her postnatal treatment at a private hospital. The police have registered a case against them.



Cardiologist PK Ashokan suffered bruises on his face in the assault. The glass shield of a counter at the hospital was smashed by the attackers.

A young woman's baby had died on delivery at the hospital a week ago. She was admitted to the same hospital for postnatal treatment.

The bystanders and relatives of the woman alleged delay in adequate treatment. Dr Ashokan is the husband of Dr Anitha, who treated the patient.

Dr PK Ashokan gives his statement to the police. The hospital counter that was smashed. Photos: Screengrab from Manorama News

According to Manorama News, the bystanders claimed that they did not know Ashokan was a doctor at the hospital. They said he confronted them while they were arguing with nurses over a delay in treatment and he was injured in a scuffle that followed.