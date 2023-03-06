Drinking water supply to be disrupted in several parts of Kozhikode after pipe bursts

Kozhikode: The water supply in several parts of the Kozhikode city are likely to be hit as a water pipe burst here on Monday.

A major pipe of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) which carries water to several parts of the city including the Medical College Hospital burst in Kuttikkattoor here on Monday morning. The road has caved in in this portion.

The valve has been closed partially to control the flash flood-like situation on the road.

KWA officials are carrying out the necessary repair works to reinstate the water supply.