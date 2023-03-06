Kudumbashree hotel in TVM shut after KSEB cuts power supply

Thiruvananthapuram: A popular Kudumbashree-run hotel in the centre of Thiruvananthapuram city has been shut down a day after the power supply was cut by the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for nonpayment of bill dues amounting to Rs 13,000.

The Kudumbasree Bazaar which functions alongside the hotel shares the power meter with the hotel. The Bazaar used to share half the electricity bill for the past three-and-a-half years.

But, this month, the Bazaar handed over only Rs 3,000 of the Rs 13,000 bill. Hence, the hotel authorities could not pay the power bill on time and subsequently, the KSEB disconnected the power supply.

Applications were submitted seeking separate meters for both businesses many times, but no action was taken so far.

The hotel is in a building owned by the civic body, Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, opposite SMV School, near the railway overbridge at Thampanoor. It was opened three years ago as the Corporation agreed to bear the electricity, water and rent expenses.

The hotel, which had operated well even during the COVID-19 lockdown, sells about 1,500 meals (pothi choru) daily.

As reported the other day, the Government is yet to pay the Rs 15 lakh subsidy it has to pay to the hotel. For a meal of Rs 20, the Government is to pay a subsidy of Rs 10.

Until last year, the Government used to settle the subsidy dues in 6 months. The staff claimed that no one is paying heed to them despite complaining to the Corporation and Kudumbasree authorities.

Kudumbasree Unit president K Sarojam said the they are not in a position to operate without getting the subsidy dues, Rs 15 lakh, from the Government.