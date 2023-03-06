Day temperature may remain high in Kerala for five more days

Thiruvananthapuram: Respite from the soaring temperatures is unlikely any time soon as Kerala continues to sizzle under intense summer heat.

An unusually high temperature of 37-degrees Celsius was recorded at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery and Vellanikkara in Thrissur district on Sunday, the highest in the state on the day.

“The day temperature will remain on the higher side in the next five days. The average temperature experienced by the state is 35-degrees Celsius. There is no probability of rain in the coming days,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The heat wave is comparatively less in the southern part of the state, though the mercury in all districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, crossed 35-degrees Celsius in the last few days.

The temperature touched 41.3-degrees Celsius at the Kannur airport on Saturday (March 4), the highest in the State. Areas like Panathur (Kasaragod), Aaralam (Kannur), Nilambur (Malappuram), and Mannarkadu (Palakkad) all sizzled, recording temperatures above 40-degrees Celsius.

The formation of an opposite cyclonic circulation in North India, which led to hot air moving to the southern parts, has resulted in the present heat wave in Kerala, pointed out Dr S Abhilash, Director, Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Centre of the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

India has witnessed the warmest February in several decades this time, and the Met department has forecast a further rise in mercury in the coming days.

The authorities have advised the public to maintain caution against the soaring temperature and advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm.