Brahmapuram fire: Kochi Collector can't pass the buck, says HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday severely criticised outgoing Ernakulam Collector Dr Renu Raj for the handling of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste yard. The court's observation came while hearing suo motu case.

The court said the collector cannot shirk the responsibility in the Brahmapuram fire incident. "Did you say that the fire will be controlled in two days," the division bench asked the Collector who was present in the court in person. "What warning did you give to the public," the court said.

The court ordered the collector to submit a report on the incident on Friday.

Dr Renu told the court that the corporation had been warned before the fire incident. The warning was given due to rising temperatures, she said.

The Collector told the court that help was sought even from outside the district to put out the fire.