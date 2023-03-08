Brahmapuram: Two-day holiday for all educational institutions in and around Ernakulam city

The Ernakulam district collector has declared a two-day holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges in and around the city as a precautionary measure due to the fire at Brahmapuram waste dump yard.

The holidays on Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10) will be applicable in seven local bodies, including the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

The holidays will apply to educational institutions in the grama panchayats of Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunadu and the municipalities of Thrikkakara, Trippunithura and Maradu, besides the city corporation.

Anganwadis, kindergartens and day care centres will also remain closed on the days. However, public exams, including SSLC and higher-secondary exams will go ahead as scheduled, the district collector said in a release.

The work to completely extinguish the fire and smoke at the Brahmapuram plant is progressing at a rapid pace. The authorities are using earth-movers to pick up the waste and pump water underneath.