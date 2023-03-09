Patient administered wrong medicine at Thrissur Medical College, now on ventilator support

Thrissur: In a case of gross negligence, a patient was administered the wrong medicine at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital here. The patient, Amal (25) from Potta, Chalakudy was given a cough syrup that he was allergic to instead of a health tonic prescribed by the doctor. Amal is now on ventilator support.

Amal's family alleges that Amal sought medical help from the hospital a month ago after he met with a bike accident. "He was admitted at the hospital for the past one month. He was getting better and we were ready to return home when this happened. Amal was given a wrong syrup which made him uneasy. He developed an itch and swelling all over his body. He also developed breathing difficulties. Later, his health condition worsened and he had to be shifted to the ventilator," said a family member.

The medicine mix-up happened at the fair price medical store run by the hospital authorities. The staff distributed the cough syrup instead of the health tonic and charged Rs 110 for the same.

His family also alleges that the police officials were reluctant to take action on the complaint of the family. They also said that a doctor from the Orthopaedic department took a bribe of Rs 3,200 from them.

There is also an allegation that the medical store staff are trying to put the blame on the doctor who prescribed the medicine saying that the prescription was not legible. The doctor reprimanded the medical store manager after the incident. Later, this manager approached Amal's father, Ayyappan Mani for a compromise, but failed.

The medical superintendent has examined the matter. The medical board said that it is not yet clear if an allergic reaction could lead to Amal's condition. They added that Amal had an epilepsy episode that worsened his condition. Police are investigating the case.