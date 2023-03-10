Woman doctor dies after falling from 12th floor of apartment in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 10, 2023 11:41 AM IST Updated: March 10, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Dr Shada Rahman. Photo: Manorama Online

Kozhikode: A female doctor died after falling from a flat near the Government General Hospital (Beach Hospital) here late on Thursday. The deceased is Mahe-native Shada Rahman. According to sources, Shada came to attend a birthday celebration in the apartment. However, the cause of death is still unclear.

Speaking to Manorama News, T K Sathish, the flat's security guard, said that Shada fell from the 12th floor of the apartment. He also revealed that she succumbed by the time he rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of a fall.

Shada was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead. Investigation is underway, the police said.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout