Swapna accepts Vijesh’s challenge, says probe agencies will find his ulterior motives

Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold-smuggling case, has stuck to her charges, a day after she alleged on social media that an attempt is on to prevent her from pointing fingers at key CPM leaders. She also vowed to continue her fight till the truth comes out.

Swapna, in her latest Facebook post, claimed she has evidence against entrepreneur Vijesh Pillai who she claimed promised her money so as to back off from hurling charges against the chief minister and his family members.



The evidence has been already handed over to the investigation agencies. The same will be produced in court too and it’s for the inquiry officials to find out the ulterior motive of the Kannur native, she added.



Her reaction through social media on Friday comes after Vijesh rubbished her startling claim that the CPM attempted to buy her silence for Rs 30 crore as “completely fake”. She had also alleged that Vijesh was the intermediary who threatened her to not drag a noted industrialist into the case.



Excerpts from Swapna’s post



“Vijesh Pillai has accepted he had met me. He also agreed to what I had said about (shifting me to) Haryana and Rajasthan (in a bid to distance her from Kerala.) He also admitted before the media about the Rs 30 crore offer (to me) and my mentioning the names of (CPM State Secretary) M V Govindan and (business baron) M A Yusuff Ali.



He admitted threatening me at the airport and demanding evidence in the gold smuggling case. But now Vijesh is saying he said all those things on another ground.



I have only one thing to say… I initiated legal measures soon after the incident by conveying the matter to the police and the ED (Enforcement Directorate), and also submitting the documents. Both agencies have also taken the action, including the interrogation of Vijesh. Now they should arrive at a final decision after conducting the probe. They have to find out whether Vijesh was sent by somebody else.



Vijesh said he had lodged defamation and cheating complaints against me with the police. I’m ready to face any legal action.



Vijesh also challenged me to reveal evidence for my allegations if I have any. I’m accepting the challenge. I have submitted all the documents to the agencies. If Vijesh moves the court against me, I will submit the evidence there, too.



I am also willing to face the legal proceedings that M V Govindan said he will initiate against me,” Swapna wrote in her Facebook post.

