H3N2 virus detected in 13 people in Kerala

Our Correspondent
Published: March 12, 2023 09:13 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Celso Pupo/Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: The total number of H3N2 cases reported in Kerala has touched 13. The latest three cases were confirmed from Ernakulam district, while the remaining 10 patients who were earlier diagnosed with the viral disease belong to Palakkad and Alappuzha. Health authorities said that none of the patients is in critical condition.

In Kerala, facilities to conduct the tests to confirm the disease are currently available only at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

However, as the Institute is overburdened with samples, the test results are being delayed. In view of the situation, the authorities have initiated procedures to conduct tests for H3N2 at the Public Health Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram also.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) advised elderly people, young children, carrying women and people suffering from serious ailments to exercise caution regarding H3N2. They should seek treatment as soon as symptoms of the disease, which is a variety of influenza (flu), are observed, said DHS.

Authorities added that an increase in the number of H1N1 cases also was noticed in Kerala. While the virus has been detected in 19 persons so far in March, one person succumbed to the disease.

