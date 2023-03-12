Circular opposing 'Kakkukali' play read out in Thrissur churches

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 12, 2023 08:14 AM IST
The circular, which termed the play 'worse than the waste of Brahmapuram,' also said that a Collectorate march will be held in Thrissur protesting the same, on Monday. Representative image/Wikimedia Commons/Kakkara

Thrissur: A circular was read out in the churches here on Sunday opposing the government support for the play Kakkukali, soon after the Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council (KCBC) recently termed its content 'anti-Christian.'

The circular, which termed the play 'worse than the waste of Brahmapuram,' also said that a Collectorate march will be held protesting the same, on Monday.

The play, which is a stage adaptation of writer Francis Norohna's story, narrates the tale of a young woman who joined a convent, only to leave it later being unable to cop with the new life.

The title of the story and play refers to a game played by children in Kerala.
Recently, KCBC had said that the play is a blot on the State's culture and it shouldn't be staged anymore, reported Manorama News.

The Thrissur archdiocese also said that it is portraying convents as centres of exploitation. A meeting was also convened to discuss its content.

'Kakkukali' was recently staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala and Guruvayur Sargolsavam.

