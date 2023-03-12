Labourers in Kuttanad compelled to attend Govindan's rally

Kuttanad: Numbers matter in democracy and show of strength by political parties is a routine affair in India. As the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala is now engaged in a state-wide rally being helmed by its Secretary M V Govindan it has come to light that labourers were being compelled to join it or attend public meetings held on the sidelines.



A labourer who informed that he would not be able to participate in the rally reception meeting at Nedumudi got a voice message from the Kainakari North local secretary of the party that he need not go to work the next day.

Others were also warned that those not present for the reception of the rally at Kuttanad on Sunday would be denied the work of shifting paddy. Puncha crop harvest is going on in Kuttanad’s backwater region.

The warning was apparently from the office-bearers of party's trade union wing, CITU.

In all 172 workers who are engaged in carrying harvested paddy in Rani Kayal have been directed to join the reception of the CPM procession. The reception for Govindan-led People’s Resistance Rally at Kuttanad is at Nedumudi on Sunday afternoon.

The workers wear CITU uniforms while carrying the paddy. However, more than half of them are not CITU-CPM members. Most of the loading workers are not part of any political party or union. Those who work under the CITU have to pay Rs 300 from the first day's wages to the Union.