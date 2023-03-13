K Muraleedharan takes a firm stance, declares won't contest in any elections

New Delhi: K Muraleedharan has declared that he will not contest in any election in the future. His decision comes after he faced action from the KPCC leadership.

On Monday, KPCC served a notice on Muraleedharan and Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan for criticising the party leadership publicly.

Reacting to the same, Muraleedharan told Manorama Online that the party issued the notice intentionally to defame him. “Let the party decide whether it needs my service or not. Those who are trying to hush others will suffer the consequences. I'm no more interested in contesting any elections. I have already communicated this with party workers,” he clarified.

He also urged the party leadership to review their decision on serving notice to two MPS when the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

“The KPCC president should have held talks with me before issuing the notice,” he added.

In the notice, KPCC leadership warned Muraleedharan against making statements that malign the party's reputation.

Raghavan was issued a stern warning that no public statement that sullies the party should be made.

A week ago, Raghavan had criticised the KPCC leadership severely at a function organised for commemorating late party leader P Sankaran in Kozhikode.

The next day, Muraleedharan came out in support of Raghavan with the statement that the Kozhikode MP has only expressed the feeling of the party workers.

Discontent over the way in which 60 KPCC members were nominated by the state president and Leader of Opposition before the Congress plenary meeting led to the public outburst.