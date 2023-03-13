Woman injured in acid attack in Kannur

Thaliparamba: A woman was grievously injured in an acid attack at Thaliparamba in Kannur on Monday.

The victim, K Sahida (39) from Koovode, is an employee of the Munsiff court. The incident happened at 5.30 pm at News Junction on Market Road. Sahida sustained severe burns and has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Locals apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. The reason for the attack is still not clear.

Praveen Thomas, a court employee, and Jabbar, a newspaper seller, were also injured in the attack.

More details are awaited.