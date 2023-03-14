Brahmapuram fire: Health survey begins in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Tuesday launched a health survey in Kochi in view of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and the smoke which engulfed the area causing severe discomfort to residents.

“Six mobile units under the Health Department are deployed in the region. All these units have facilities such as nebulizers and ECG machines, among others,” said Health Minister Veena George.

“Preliminary checks reveal that people have complaints such as a burning sensation in the eyes, breathlessness, irritation in the throat and skin problems,” the Minister added.

The Directorate of Health Services has been directed to submit a detailed report on the situation, the Minister further said.

Response centre

Another arrangement made by the government is the setting up of a Medical Specialty Response Centre at the Public Health Centre in Kakkanad. People who develop respiratory problems after inhaling the smoke could be given expert treatment at the response centre, said the Minister.

Services of specialist doctors in various medical colleges from the departments of Medicine, Pulmonology, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics and Dermatology would be made available at the response centre, informed Veena George.

Swaas clinics

The authorities have also opened ‘Swaas’ clinics at all urban health centres in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, health workers would be visiting each house in the areas affected by smoke to collect details of health issues faced by residents. The information gathered would be uploaded with online facilities, enabling real-time expert advice for further assistance.