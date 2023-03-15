Flyer pastes gold on innerwear but fails to get past Kochi airport Customs

Kochi: The Customs at the Kochi Airport thwarted a man's bid to sneak in gold in paste form. Curiously, it was found pasted on his innerwear. The seized gold weighed 640 gm approximately, and is valued at Rs 34 lakh.

The man arrested for the novel smuggling bid has been identified as Akbar, a native of Changarangkulam in Malappuram district.

Customs officials took Akbar aside for questioning as he behaved oddly and was in a hurry as he passed through the green channel.

During the interrogation, the passenger was found frequently putting his hand into the pocket and straightening his innerwear. The Customs officials, who grew suspicious, conducted a body search and found that he was wearing three pieces of innerwear. In one of the briefs gold was found pasted. The accused is being interrogated further, a Customs official said.

Recent incidents at the Kochi airport show that smugglers utilise all items used in daily life to bring in gold illegally. The novel ways they adopt even shock Customs officials, who are tasked with preventing smuggling at the airport.

Until a few days ago, the Customs at the same airport used to seize chappals, towels, keys, belts, buttons, and belt buckles made of gold.

The Customs at the Kochi airport has seized gold weighing 3 kg and 340 gm from seven persons till now in March.