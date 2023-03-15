Kochi receives first rain since Brahmapuram fire; man claims it was acidic, experts allay fears

Ernakulam: Offering respite from the scorching summer, rains lashed Ernakulam and parts of central Kerala Wednesday evening.

Fears of acid content in the rainwater from the first summer shower were soon raised by locals who pointed to foaming in puddles on roadsides in Ernakulam city.

Rajagopal Kamath, who claims to be a researcher, has said acid rain fell on Kochi. He posted a picture of a few litmus papers on Facebook, to state his case.

Warnings of possible acid rain in Kochi had been issued by environment experts in the aftermath of a massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard. The fire had started on March 2 and released toxic smoke for more than 12 days.

The litmus papers shared by Kamath appear to show red stains indicating acidity. A litmus test is conducted to gauge the pH of a solution. The pH of distilled water is 7 and it is treated as neutral, indicated by green on a litmus paper. However, acidic solutions tend to reflect red during a litmus test. According to environmental protection agencies, acid rains usually have a pH between 4.2 and 4.4.

Meanwhile, experts in the field of Atmospheric Sciences have dismissed the litmus test as conclusive. “Colour alone will not tell anything about the intensity. Normal rainwater itself is acidic. So more detailed analysis is needed to tell the accurate acidity due to excess pollutants,” said an expert.

Acid rain is any form of precipitation with components of Sulfuric Acid and Nitric Acid. Acidic water is regarded as harmful for plants and wildlife, including fish.