SFI activists detain Law College Principal, teachers amid protest

Thiruvananthapuram: Activists of the Student of Federation of India (SFI) are on agitation at the Law College here against the suspension of several among them over a clash during the college union election. The teachers were locked up late into Thursday night by the protesters pressing for the revocation of the disciplinary action.

The SFI activists who locked the office of the Principal did not allow the teachers to go out even for having their food. The vigorous protest dragged on for hours and showed no sign of abating as the college authorities didn't relent.

The SFI office-bearers at the college alleged that the authorities took unilateral action against the fellow activists. Tough there was evidence of violence by the KSU no action was taken against its members, alleged SFI activists.

Twenty-four SFI activists were suspended, pending inquiry, as they clash with the members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) the other day. The action was taken against those who had destroyed the flagpole of the KSU, the Principal said.