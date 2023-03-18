Customs seizes 2.6 kg gold worth Rs 1.4 cr from Kochi airport

Kochi: Customs sleuths on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 1.4 crore from two passengers at Kochi airport.

In the first incident, the passenger -- Abdul Saleem of Malappuram -- who landed from Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight, was intercepted at the green channel carrying 873.98 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakh (approx.).

According to a Customs official, the gold in compound form was concealed inside his body in the form of three capsules.

In the second case, Customs recovered close to 1.8 kg of gold worth Rs 1.02 crore from yet another Malappuram native, who also arrived from Abu Dhabi on an IndiGo flight.

The passenger, Saheer, was intercepted by Customs officials at the green channel, where he was found to be carrying four capsules of gold, weighing 1158.55 grams, in compound form.

On further examination, it was found that he was carrying gold, weighing 636.85 grams, in paste form in his undergarments as well.

According to Customs officials, detailed investigations are going on into both incidents.