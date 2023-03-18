PMA Salam to continue as general secretary of Muslim League in Kerala

Kozhikode: Putting to rest speculations of M K Muneer MLA being the new state general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), it was on Saturday decided to let P M A Salam continue in the post.

Prior to this, he was the acting general secretary of the IUML in Kerala. He was elected to the post after K P A Majeed won the elections and became an MLA.

The decision was held at a council meeting convened by the Muslim League at Kozhikode. The new office bearers too were announced unanimously without elections.

The council meeting was presided over by IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Thangal, who also elected the new office bearers of the party. National general secretary P K Kunhalikutty was the election returning officer.

The new office bearers were felicitated at Kuttichira here at 7 pm on Saturday.

Muslim League state committee members

President: Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

Vice Presidents: V K Ibrahimkunju, M C Mayin Haji, Abdurahiman Kallayi, C A M A Karim, C H Rasheed, T M Salim, C P Bawahaji, Ummar Pandikasala, Pottankandi Abdulla, C P Saithalavi.

General Secretary: Adv P M A Salam

Secretaries: Prof Abid Hussain Thangal, Abdurahiman Randathani, Adv N Shamsudeen, K M Shaji, C P Cheriya Mohammed, C Mammootty, P M Sadiqali, Parackal Abdulla, U C Raman, Adv Mohammed Shah, Shafi Chaliyam

Treasurer: C T Ahammedali

Secretariat: Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhalikutty, E T Mohammed Basheer, P V Abdul Wahab, Abdusamad Samadani, K P A Majeed, V K Ibrahimkunju, M K Muneer, Munawarali Shihab Thangal, P K K Bava, Kutty Ahammedkutty, P K Abdu Rabb, T A Ahammed Kabeer, K E Abdurahiman, N A Nellikunnu, P K Basheer, Muthalamkuzhy Ali, P Ubaidulla, Adv M Ummar, C Shyamsundar, P M A Salam, Abid Hussain Thangal, M C Mayin Haji, Abdurahiman Kallayi, Abdurahiman Randathani, N Shamsudeen, K M Shaji, C H Rasheed, T M Saleem, C P Cheriya Mohammed, M C Vadakara

Permanent delegates: Ahammedkutty Unnikulam, Adv Rahmathulla, Suhara Mambadu, Adv Kulsu, Adv Noorbina Rasheed