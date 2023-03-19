A day after ouster, Hamsa trains guns on Kunhalikutty; says RSS held talks with League

Kozhikode: A day after being expelled from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the party's former state secretary K S Hamsa said the RSS held a meeting with the party.

He claimed that though IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty didn't turn up for the meeting, another MLA from Malappuram attended the talks with RSS as a representative of Kunhalikutty. He alleged that the meeting was held to induct IUML into the LDF camp.

Training his guns on Kunhalikutty, Hamsa said IUML is being controlled by criminals like underworld dons. “Even UDF leaders don't trust Kunhalikutty. They are worried that he will leak the details of UDF's discussions to the BJP. Kunhalikutty has made a secret friendship with BJP. He won't dare to criticise either BJP or Pinarayi Vijayan as he is afraid of Enforcement Directorate and Vigilance. Congress leaders themselves raised this allegation against Kunhalikutty,” said Hamsa.

He alleged that Kunhalikutty had taken Saritha S Nair, a key accused in the solar scam case to Basheer Ali Thangal.

“Kunhalikutty has trapped Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in his circle of influence. The charges that former IUML state president Hyderali Shihab Thangal faced in the money laundering case related to the party's mouthpiece were part of a conspiracy. Enforcement Directorate officials, who found him innocent in the case, had warned him about the attempts to trap him in the case. He breathed his last with this fear,” Hamsa claimed.

“I had questioned the issues like the party's black money transactions and ED's interrogation of Hyderali Shihab Thangal during the party meeting. The party leadership expelled me as an act of revenge. I will approach the court against this decision,” he declared.