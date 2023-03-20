Car was overspeeding as it met with accident, Balabhaskar's wife tells court

Thiruvananthapuram: Deceased violinist Balabhaskar's wife has deposed before the court during the trial into the case registered over the 2018 accident that claimed the life of the young musician and his toddler daughter is on.

"The car was overspeeding at the time of the accident," Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi stated. The couple's toddler daughter Thejaswini too had died in the accident.

The car was being driven by Palakkad native Arjun Narayanan as it met with the accident.

Arjun is the only accused in the case. Lakshmi also identified Arjun in the Court.

The tragedy occurred as the family was returning after visiting the Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur for an offering in the name of Thejaswini.

After the pooja, they started their return journey on the night of September 24, 2018. The car, which was at Chalakkudi at 12.15 am, met with an accident at Pallippuram on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram at 3.30 am.

Lakshmi said she had lost consciousness at the time of the accident and had regained consciousness only after many days.

Lakshmi’s brother Prasad said that he was the one who informed the police about the accident.

Arjun has been booked for rash driving, and for causing death by doing a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.