Mullaperiyar Dam is safe, say Central Water Commission and SC panel

New Delhi: Kerala and Tamil Nadu have not reported any issue with Mullaperiyar Dam, said the supervisory panel and the Central Water Commission in a report submitted in the Supreme Court, Manorama News reported.

The SC panel had visited the dam site in May, 2022 and technical teams from Kerala and Tamil Nadu were part of the inspections. The panel will visit the dam again on March 27 and a meeting will also be held the next day.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ruled that a new dam could be constructed if both Tamil Nadu and Kerala arrived at a consensus.

The 127-year-old existing structure, a masonry gravity dam on the River Periyar, is located at Kumily Panchayat within Peermade taluk of Idukki district. However, the dam is operated by Tamil Nadu.

New dam site

The site identified by the Kerala Government for a new dam, approved last year, is 366 metre downstream the present one, and is located within the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Kerala had initiated steps to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the estimated construction cost is Rs 600 crore.