Ramzan moon sighted in Kerala, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Our Correspondent
Published: March 22, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Muslims in Kerala will begin fasting for the holy month of Ramzan on Thursday. 

Several Khasis announced that the first crescent moon was sighted at Kappad Beach in Malappuram marking the beginning of Ramzan.

Muslims in Kerala will observe the first day of the Ramzan fast tomorrow, informed Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapura AP Abubacker Musliyar, Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi and Kozhikode Khasi Muhammad Koya Thangal Jamalullailli.

