Thrissur woman's toddy-drinking viral video gets Excise attention

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2023 08:42 PM IST
A collage made from the viral video.

Thrissur: The Excise Department booked a woman who posted an edited video of herself and a few other women enjoying toddy from a toddy shop in Thrissur.

According to reports, Cherpu-native Anjana was arrested under Section 55H of the Abkari Act on the charge of 'unlawful advertisement' soliciting the use of liquor.

The short edited clip that was shared on Instagram had been shot at a toddy shop at Kundolikkadavu in the Thrissur district.

RELATED ARTICLES

The social media post went viral in no time and it was soon re-posted on various other social media handles. While some criticised the women for drinking, several others wished them a good time.

The Excise Special Branch told Onmanorama that the accused was released on bail. The officials said they file a case whenever they come across such offences.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout