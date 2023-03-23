Thrissur woman's toddy-drinking viral video gets Excise attention

Thrissur: The Excise Department booked a woman who posted an edited video of herself and a few other women enjoying toddy from a toddy shop in Thrissur.

According to reports, Cherpu-native Anjana was arrested under Section 55H of the Abkari Act on the charge of 'unlawful advertisement' soliciting the use of liquor.

The short edited clip that was shared on Instagram had been shot at a toddy shop at Kundolikkadavu in the Thrissur district.

The social media post went viral in no time and it was soon re-posted on various other social media handles. While some criticised the women for drinking, several others wished them a good time.

The Excise Special Branch told Onmanorama that the accused was released on bail. The officials said they file a case whenever they come across such offences.