Russian woman jumps from first floor of house in Kozhikode; Male friend in custody

Kozhikode: A Russian woman has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after she allegedly jumped from the first floor of a house.

The woman had reached Kerala from Qatar with a male friend, a native of Koorachundu, Kozhikode, whom she reportedly met through Instagram.

The friend has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

According to reports, local residents informed the police about the incident and said the woman jumped to save her life after a fight broke out between them at the man's house.

The Kerala Women's Commission has voluntarily filed a case and sought an urgent report from the Koorachund police station officer on the incident.

The woman's statement will also be recorded soon. The Commission instructed to seek the help of a translator familiar with the Russian language for this.

The Koorachund police inspector, K P Sunil Kumar, informed that further action will be taken after obtaining the statement.