Kozhikode school principal arrested on POCSO charges

Published: March 27, 2023 09:34 PM IST
Kozhikode: The principal of a school in the Kozhikode district has been arrested on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charges for objectional texts he allegedly sent to a female student.

Balakrishnan, 53, principal of the Vocational Higher Secondary School at Madappally near Vatakara was arrested on the complaint of a minor student.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 354(a) which pertains to 'making sexually-coloured remarks' and under sections 11(4) and 12 of the POCSO Act that related to repeatedly or constantly contacting a child either directly or through electronic, digital or any other means'.

