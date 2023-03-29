Customs foil attempts to smuggle in gold concealed inside mouth, juice bottle

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2023 04:27 PM IST
In all, Customs sleuths seized 900 gm of gold worth Rs 48 lakh. Photo: Special Arrangement

Nedumbassery: Customs sleuths at the Kochi International Airport on Wednesday foiled attempts to smuggle in gold inside the mouth and juice bottle. In all, they seized 900 gm of gold worth Rs 48 lakh.

Based on a tip-off received by Custom's Air Intelligence Unit at the airport, officers intercepted two passengers coming from Dubai on an Air India Express flight. During the examination they found three gold pieces, weighing 125.45 gm each, concealed inside a juice bottle and the mouth.

RELATED ARTICLES

Customs have taken Abubakar and Abdullah, natives of Kasaragod, into custody for trying to smuggle in the gold.
In another operation, 700 grams of gold were seized from a woman from Kollam who had come from Kuwait.

The gold, made into chains, was hidden in different parts of the body.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout