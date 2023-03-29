Two women, including pedestrian, die in car accident in Chalakudy

Chalakudy: Two women died in a car accident at the Pariyaram CSR wharf on the Chalakudy-Athirappilly road on Wednesday morning. The deceased are Annu (74), wife of Pariyaram Chillai Devasi, and Annie (60), wife of Konnakuzhi Thomas.

The car which hit Annu lost control and crashed into a tree, killing Annie who was in the vehicle.

Annie's husband Thomas, who was driving the car, is undergoing treatment at St James Hospital here.

The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of the same hospital.