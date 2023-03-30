Gold worth Rs 50 lakh seized from Kochi airport

Kochi: Customs sleuths at the Kochi International Airport on Thursday seized four gold capsules weighing 1.063 kg from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi. The accused is Sangeeth Mohammad from Thrissur.

The gold is estimated to be of value 49.5 lakhs. He had concealed the gold inside his body, said a statement issued by the Customs.

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit, Sangeeth was intercepted at the green channel. He had concealed the gold inside his body," the release said.