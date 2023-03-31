Mega ‘pookkalam’ by Trends, Manorama enters Limca Book of Records

Kochi: An ‘Onappookkalam’, made jointly by Reliance Trends and Malayala Manorama, has entered the Limca Book of Records as the largest flower carpet in India.

The flower carpet measuring 30,000 sq ft was made by 426 participants in eight minutes and 58 seconds at Calicut Trade Centre, Eranhipalam, Kozhikode. The record was set on August 30, 2022-- the ‘Atham’ day of the Chingam month in Malayalam calendar. It is the day when Onam celebrations begin in Kerala. Forty tonnes of flowers were used for making the ‘pookkalam’.

The Kozhikode ‘pookkaam’ has crossed the previous record set by Malayala Manorama and Vivel in Kochi on August 25, 2012. Then a 25,979 sq ft floral carpet was made by 500 participants in eight minutes and 20 seconds.

The latest record was celebrated at a function held at Manorama office in Kochi. The Limca Book certificate was handed over at the event. Vinod Subramanian, Kerala business head, Trends; Jayadevan Unni, Kerala Marketing Head, Trends; Riyadh Mathew, Chief Associate Editor, Malayala Manorama; and Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing, Advertising and Sales, Malayala Manorama attended the event.