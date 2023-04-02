Thieves attack cops with beer bottle during gold chain snatch in Kochi

Kochi: Two cops were injured after being attacked by thieves who were trying to flee after snatching a gold chain from a woman. The police finally overpowered the thieves who had attacked them with a beer bottle. The Palarivattom police nabbed the thieves as they attempted to flee after snatching the woman's chain in Chalikkavattom. The thieves were riding a bike without a number plate.

Paul Kannan, 28, from Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, and Sai Raj, 22, from Sivaganga are the accused arrested for the theft. According to the police, the duo is allegedly involved in several robbery cases. The incident took place on Saturday morning when the woman was selling fish at Shastri Road in Chalikkavattom, and the bike-borne thieves snatched her two-sovereign gold chain. East traffic SI Arul and ASI Reji were injured in the attack by the thieves with the beer bottle.

To thwart the cops' attempt to chase them down, the thieves threw the beer bottle and hit them. Amid this, information was received that the accused had rammed another bike while attempting to escape.

The police started chasing the accused from the Palarivattom bypass. When the accused reached PJ Antony Road, cops Arul and Reji, who were on traffic duty there, tried to chase them down. But the accused attacked them and ran into a nearby building. Subsequently, more cops from the station, led by SI Joseph Sajan, rushed to the spot and overpowered the culprits.