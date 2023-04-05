Almost 5kg of gold seized at Cochin Airport in 24 hours

Kochi: In 24 hours, Cochin Customs seized nearly 5kg of gold worth over Rs 2 crore from passengers who arrived at the Cochin International Airport.

On Wednesday, two passengers were held with gold compounds weighing over 1.8kg each, the total approximate value of which is Rs 1.6 crore, said Cochin Customs in a press release. On Tuesday, a passenger was taken into custody for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs. 50 lakh through the green channel.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Ashraf, a native of Malappuram, was taken into custody by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for trying to smuggle gold capsules (1.157kg) concealed inside his body and further 654.79gm in paste form inside the undergarment he was wearing.

Another Malappuram native, Muhammad Naceef was held the same day while attempting to smuggle the gold in a similar way as the earlier passenger. Both had boarded from Dubai.