Kozhikode train fire: Cabinet announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of three victims

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the three people who were found dead on the railway track in Kozhikode following the fire in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. The state cabinet took the decision on the ex gratia in a meeting held here on Wednesday.



The government also promised to ensure free medical care to the nine people who were injured in the train arson.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station, late on Sunday night. The deceased are Mattannur natives M Rahmath (44), her sister's daughter Sehra Bathool (2) and Noufeeq (38). Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad nabbed the prime suspect Shahrukh Saifi on Wednesday and handed him over to Kerala police.