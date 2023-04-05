LDF govt to launch LS poll campaign on 2nd anniversary; 5,000 people to participate in statewide rallies

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF government in Kerala will celebrate its second year of administration by launching a Lok Sabha election campaign across the state.

Extensive rallies will be held in every Assembly constituency.

Programmes will be held to publicise the government's achievements and its plans to be implemented in the future among the people.

People's rallies will be organised in all constituencies from April 25 to May 20.

Meanwhile, in a meeting convened by the Left front at the AKG Centre here, it was decided that a minimum of 5,000 people will take part in each rally.

On May 20, a celebration rally will be held in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the completion of two years of the LDF government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet and other LDF leaders will attend the event.

Before the constituency-wise rallies commence, pamphlets exposing the anti-people stance of the Central government will be distributed to houses.

In a statement, the LDF state committee said the annual celebration programmes will be one that calls out the Centre's neglect towards Kerala.

The committee also stated that they will expose the false propaganda work being done by the Congress in collaboration with the BJP.