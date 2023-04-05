Madhu lynching case: How Mammootty volunteered legal aid when govt defaulted on lawyer fee

Palakkad: Although the prosecution was able to prove the guilt of the accused in the Madhu murder case, the government has not paid the Special Public Prosecutor who argued the case. This glaring disregard comes even as the government spends lakhs for hiring lawyers from other states in many other cases.

Rajesh M Menon has been the Special Public Prosecutor in the case for the past 13 months. He appeared in court 147 times and undertook many trips to collect relevant records and other requirements. He had submitted a bill for Rs 1.88 lakh for the expenses incurred. An amount of Rs 47,000 was sanctioned at first and the rest of the amount was given later. Since there is no provision to reimburse expenses, the amount was sanctioned in the form of a fee.

Rajesh says that he has received only the amount that had been spent by him and that the government had not paid even a rupee for his efforts all these months. Even the amount of fee was not fixed, he said.

Mammootty comes out in support of Madhu

“The mob lynched a younger brother of mine”

Incidentally, one of the first voices raised in support of the murdered Madhu was that of actor Mammootty. Mammootty had sent his advocate V Nandakumar to Madhu’s house in order to provide legal help.

After the court's verdict, Mammootty's Public Relations Officer Robert Kuriakose took to Facebook to outline the role played by the actor in supporting Madhu's family and their legal battle.

"When it was alleged that the case was being tampered with, Mammootty hired a lawyer to provide legal assistance (legal advice) to Madhu's family. This is an example of the great actor's humanity. The verdict also shows the success of Mammootty's timely intervention," the Facebook post said.

The post also thanked the court and congratulated Madhu's mother and sister forfighting the legal battle tirelessly.