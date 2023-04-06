Anil Antony joins BJP 2 months after quitting Congress

New Delhi: Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran and former defence minister A K Antony, joined the BJP on Thursday. Anil took membership in BJP from party leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union Minister of State from Kerala V Muraleedharan and party state president K Surendran.



Anil had quit Congress in January following a difference of opinion with the party on the BBC documentary about the Gujarat communal riots of 2002. He had in a tweet challenged the Congress stance that the documentary exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the incident. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2002. Ever since he severed his ties with Congress Anil has been a vocal critic of the party and party its leadership.



Anil was evidently provoked by the comments made by Congress supporters against him.



A series of tweets he posted recently had sent out a clear message that he has been cosying up to the saffron party. In a veiled yet harsh attack on Rahul Gandhi in the wake of his conviction in a defamation case and ensuing disqualification from parliament, Anil had said that the Congress was focusing on the 'bloopers of one individual' instead of real issues affecting the country.



Anil Antony and AK Antony. Photo: Manorama Online

He had also come out against Youth Congress national president B V Srinivas' alleged anti-women remarks targeting BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani. He was also critical of the Congress for, in his words, "vehemently demonising freedom fighter Savarkar".



Anil, who identifies himself as a tech entrepreneur and policy commentator, had a surprise entry into politics in 2019 when he was made the Congress' digital media cell convener in Kerala.



A K Antony, who has not yet reacted to Anil's comments following his resignation, will meet the media at Congress headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening.

