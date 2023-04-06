Congress leader KC Venugopal's phone number cloned and misused, claims his secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: AICC general secretary KC Venugopal's office has claimed that his mobile phone was illegally cloned.

In a complaint filed with state police chief Anil Kant, Venugopal's office has said the hackers were making fraudulent calls for ulterior motives.

“Since yesterday, hackers are using caller ID spoofing and impersonating my phone number and making spam calls. Everyone is alerted to report any suspicious calls and avoid responding to such hackers,” Venugopal tweeted.

In the complaint,Venugopal's secretary, K Sarat Chandran, has referred to two instances of fraudulent calls.

A person called Yogesh Babu received a call from Venugopal's number asking him to bring certai documents to sabotage the selection process of candidates, Chandran says in his complaint.

In another case, money transfer was allegedly requested from 'Man Mohan' again for the selection of candidates, both of which were not made by Venugopal, Chandran said.