AK Antony's youngest son Ajith reaffirms his Congress support on birthday

Thiruvananthapuram: The AK Antony household here had a party planned on April 6 to celebrate the birthday of the veteran leader's youngest son, Ajith.

The plan, Manorama Online reported, was to feast with residents of an old-age home near their house, 'Anjanam', at Vazhuthacaud.

Veteran Congress leader, Antony, who was India's Defence Minister and Kerala's Chief Minister, has been enjoying his retirement from active politics since last May.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the BJP was celebrating its foundation day. Antony's eldest son, Anil, chose the auspicious day to join the BJP, the biggest political rival of Congress.

Ajith Antony's Facebook post: Screengrab: Manorama Online

Anil's BJP move ruined the birthday celebrations in the state capital. The food that had been ordered was sent to the old-age home, and the family members reportedly did not partake in the merriment.

Later in the afternoon, Antony gave a brief statement to the media. He expressed his sorrow at his eldest son's decision that he said was 'wrong'.

An emotional Antony reiterated his loyalty to the party and said he will die a Congressman. Birthday boy Ajith, who has not followed in his father's footsteps into politics, but shared his opinion with a social media post.

Ajith Paul Antony posted the Congress symbol, the Open Hand, with a message: Jai Hind.