6 kg of gold smuggled to Malappuram as foreign parcel seized

Malappuram: Six kilograms of gold, smuggled in as three foreign parcels were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Munniyoor here on Sunday.

Six people, including a woman, were also arrested in the case.

Officials said that even before, there was a tip off about gold being smuggled into Kerala through foreign parcels. When three parcels from Dubai reached the foreign parcels office in Kochi recently with three different Kozhikode addresses on them, DRI apparently started tracking them.

When they reached the sub post offices, the six people arrived to collect them and were held by the officials. The gold was smuggled hidden in kitchen appliances and iron boxes.

Asiya from Munniyoor, Yasir and Renish from Malappurram, Shihab, Jasee, and Jasir from Kozhikode were the ones held, reported Manorama News.

The parcels came in the addresses of Asiya, Jaseel and Jasir. Reportedly, Shihab has smuggled gold in through the same channel, before too. The total cost of the goods are estimated at around Rs 3.5 crore.