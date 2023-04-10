Nurses to go on strike in Thrissur tomorrow

Thrissur: Nurses belonging to private hospitals in Kerala's Thrissur district will go on a strike on Tuesday to protest against their low wages.

The nurses will boycott all services including ICU (intensive care unit) duty for 72 hours, United Nurses Association (UNA) said.

The key demands raised by the association include raising of daily wages to Rs 1,500 and 50 per cent interim relief. Other demands include scrapping of contract laws, strict enforcement of labour laws, inspection of all private hospitals, and implementation of latest pay commission recommendations.

There will however, be no strike at Sun Medical And Research Centre, and Malankara hospitals.

Negotiations held with the Labour Office to resolve the issue had failed earlier.