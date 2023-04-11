Thiruvananthapuram: A full bench of the Lok Ayukta will consider the alleged CM's Distress Relief Fund misuse case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday.

The Lok Ayukta faced criticism after it referred its verdict in the case to a full bench (comprising three judges) last week. Justice Cyriac Joseph and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid stated the matter was being referred to a larger bench as there was a difference of opinion over whether the decisions of the cabinet can be subjected to its investigation and also on the merits of the case.

The two-member bench of the Lokayukta, which had completed all its hearings in the case, gave its verdict last Fridayafter a year and this long delay had come under fire.

It was also noted that the verdict would have been delayed further if the petitioner not approached the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention.

The full bench is likely to hear the case from the start. It will also consider if the Lok Ayukta is competent enough to take up the case involving a decision of the state cabinet.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has already pointed out that the decision to refer to the full bench is nothing but questioning the credibility of the Lok Ayukta institution as the Lok Ayukta in 2019 had made it clear that the petition is valid and now again it is going to be sent to a full bench.

Public activist RS Sasikumar had filed the case in 2018, alleging misuse of the funds in the CMDRF.

He had alleged that the money was given to those who were not eligible for relief. While a sum of Rs 25 lakh was granted to the family of NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, the family of former Chengannur MLA KK Ramachandran Nair was given Rs 8.5 lakh. The family of a policeman who died in a car accident while accompanying former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was given Rs 20 lakh as relief.

The plea to the anti-corruption ombudsman was filed by Sasikumar in September 2018 and the hearing ended on March 18, 2022.

All this comes at a time when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan continues to sit on the Bill that tweaked the powers of the Kerala Lok Ayukta.

(With IANS inputs)