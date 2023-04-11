'Are Kochi residents drinking water with E-coli bacteria?', asks Kerala HC

Kochi: E-coli bacteria is present in water sources of Kochi, the Ernakulam District Collector informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The Collector informed the court that all the samples collected by the Pollution Control Board contained the E-coli bacteria. The High Court asked if the people of Kochi were drinking water with E-coli bacteria.

E coli is a type of bacteria that normally lives in your intestines. Most types of E coli are harmless and even help the digestive tract healthy. But some strains can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and bloodstream infections.



The High Court also criticized the mounting issue of waste disposal in Kochi. The court observed that the roads in the district were similar to Brahmapuram solid waste plant.



Due to the delay in collection of plastic waste, roads have turned into dumpyards, the court said.

The court added that strict action should be taken against those who dump waste on roads.